Trump plans to use active-duty military forces to deal with growing protests

President Donald Trump on Monday promised to mobilize active-duty military assets to deal with growing nationwide protests, with or without the consent of local officials.

“Today I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets,” Trump said in a national address from the White House’s Rose Garden. “Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

Units from the 82nd Airborne Division’s Immediate Response Force, normally stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, are also expected to deploy to Washington on Tuesday, according to three Defense Department officials who all spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

As Trump delivered his remarks, hundreds of protesters outside the White House gates chanted “George Floyd” — the African-American man killed while in police custody last week, whose death sparked the current movement — as local police officials used tear gas and rubber bullets in an attempt to disrupt the gathering.

In his brief remarks, Trump acknowledged Floyd’s death and promised that “justice will be served and he will not have died in vain.”

But he also blamed the growing national unrest on “professional anarchists, violent mobs, arsonists, looters, criminals, and rioters” and vowed that those malicious forces would not be given free reign of America’s streets.

“These are not acts of peaceful protest, these are acts of domestic terror,” he said.

Spray paint that reads "Yall Not Tired Yet?" is seen on the base of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, early Sunday, May 31, 2020, the morning after protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

On Sunday night, several historical landmarks were vandalized and set on fire as protests shifted from peaceful demonstrations to violent outbursts. Windows at the Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters — located about one block away from the White House — were shattered by projectiles and signs around the building defaced with curse words and anti-Trump rhetoric.

Trump announced Monday that he would be “dispatching thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assault, and the wanton destruction of property.”

He also promised to use “all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting.”

Vehicles for the District of Columbia National Guard are seen outside the D.C. Armory, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Protests have erupted across the United States to protest the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Earlier in the day, several Republican lawmakers urged the White House to deal with the protest problems by invoking the Insurrection Act, which allows the president to activate federal troops during emergencies to perform certain law enforcement duties, with or without a governor’s request.

More than 17,000 National Guard troops have already been activated in 23 states and the District of Columbia to help with security and crowd control related to the protests.

Prior to that, more than 46,000 guardsmen had been activated to help with states’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, in a conference call with governors, Trump criticized many states’ response to the protests as “weak” and insufficient. He promised to “dominate” the street with National Guard troops.

White House officials did not immediately provide details of what the active-duty mobilization would include. Pentagon officials in recent days have alerted certain units to prepare for potential domestic mobilizations.