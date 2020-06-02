SOUND OFF: How do you feel about active-duty military deployments to quell the protests?

We want to hear from service members:

How do you feel about President Trump’s call for deploying the military onto the streets of U.S. cities to quell the sometimes-violent protests?

Are more military deployments necessary?

Would more deployments help defuse the crisis?

Do you personally want to participate in that mission?

How do troops in your unit feel about the prospect of domestic security operations?

Tell us what you think. We’ll grant anonymity at your request. Email us at tips@militarytimes.com.