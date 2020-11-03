Track how veteran candidates fare on Election Night

Since the start of 2020, 182 veterans have won major party primaries in their efforts to gain a seat in Congress. That work culminates on Election Night, where each candidate finds out whether their campaigns did enough to win over voters.

Five races with veteran candidates to watch on Election Night Control of the Senate could hinge on several veterans running for election.

The first full state polls close at 7 p.m. East Coast time. Military Times will track how veteran candidates performed with voters in the chart below.

The list will be updated through the night on Nov. 3 and in coming days, as final vote totals come in and races are decided. Refresh the page to see the latest results.