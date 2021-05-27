Pentagon & Congress

Soldier’s missing pay triggered Army secretary double confirmation snafu

1 hour ago
The Army secretary's confirmation was bungled over missing pay for a soldier deployed to Africa, like those pictured here aboard a C-130 in Djibouti. (Sr. Amn. Daniel Hernandez/Air Force)

By all accounts, the new secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, was supposed to have a smooth, eventless confirmation.

That was until late Wednesday evening, when the Senate unanimously confirmed her and then, two hours later, reversed her confirmation. The body then unanimously confirmed her again on Thursday morning.

The snag? Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., held true to his promise to hold up Wormuth’s nomination until an Army major’s pay issues were fixed.

“I have a soldier I know who has been over in Africa for 10 months and not receiving his appropriate pay for active duty,” Cramer told reporters Thursday afternoon.

The affected soldier, who is in a family of four, has been underpaid by more than $50,000, according to Cramer.

“It was never about [Wormuth],” he added. “It’s about the Army and this very archaic [human resources] system that doesn’t pay people.”

Cramer first raised the issue in Wormuth’s confirmation hearing, as Army Times previously reported.

“When a problem has to be solved by a congressional inquiry that has to go all the way to the senator…threatening to hold a nominee’s confirmation up, that’s bad,” Cramer said during the May 13 Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. “I’m trying to help a major whose pay has been incorrect for over ten months now.”

At the time, the senator was “hopeful” he would not have to block Wormuth’s historic nomination, according to Jake Wilkins, his communications director.

Cramer said he lifted his hold on Wormuth’s nomination this morning, after Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks “assured” him that the Army would fix the remainder of the officer’s pay.

Cramer had previously set a June 1 deadline for the soldier to receive his backpay. During her confirmation hearing, Wormuth agreed about the seriousness of the pay issue.

“We can’t have situations where we’re not paying our soldiers the money that they earn for ten months,” Wormuth said at the time.

“From my understanding,” she added, “there isn’t a good reason why this [pay issue] happened.”

About

Davis Winkie is a staff reporter covering the Army. He originally joined Military Times as a reporting intern in 2020. Before journalism, Davis worked as a military historian. He is also a human resources officer in the Army National Guard.

