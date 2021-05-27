Soldier’s missing pay triggered Army secretary double confirmation snafu

By all accounts, the new secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, was supposed to have a smooth, eventless confirmation.

That was until late Wednesday evening, when the Senate unanimously confirmed her and then, two hours later, reversed her confirmation. The body then unanimously confirmed her again on Thursday morning.

The snag? Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., held true to his promise to hold up Wormuth’s nomination until an Army major’s pay issues were fixed.

“I have a soldier I know who has been over in Africa for 10 months and not receiving his appropriate pay for active duty,” Cramer told reporters Thursday afternoon.

After rare reversal, Wormuth confirmed once again as first woman Army secretary The Senate confirmed Christine Wormuth by unanimous consent Thursday morning after a rare reversal of her seeming confirmation on Wednesday evening.

The affected soldier, who is in a family of four, has been underpaid by more than $50,000, according to Cramer.

“It was never about [Wormuth],” he added. “It’s about the Army and this very archaic [human resources] system that doesn’t pay people.”

Cramer first raised the issue in Wormuth’s confirmation hearing, as Army Times previously reported.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

“When a problem has to be solved by a congressional inquiry that has to go all the way to the senator…threatening to hold a nominee’s confirmation up, that’s bad,” Cramer said during the May 13 Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. “I’m trying to help a major whose pay has been incorrect for over ten months now.”

One soldier’s missing pay could be sticking point for Army secretary nomination A North Dakota senator is threatening to block the nomination of Christine Wormuth to Army secretary.

At the time, the senator was “hopeful” he would not have to block Wormuth’s historic nomination, according to Jake Wilkins, his communications director.

Cramer said he lifted his hold on Wormuth’s nomination this morning, after Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks “assured” him that the Army would fix the remainder of the officer’s pay.

Cramer had previously set a June 1 deadline for the soldier to receive his backpay. During her confirmation hearing, Wormuth agreed about the seriousness of the pay issue.

“We can’t have situations where we’re not paying our soldiers the money that they earn for ten months,” Wormuth said at the time.

“From my understanding,” she added, “there isn’t a good reason why this [pay issue] happened.”