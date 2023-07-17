Less than a week after House lawmakers advanced a controversial version of the annual defense authorization bill, Senate lawmakers will take up debate on the must-pass budget policy bill with an eye towards starting inter-chamber negotiations by the end of the month.

However, that timeline does not guarantee the two sides will be able to reach a compromise by the end of the fiscal year in September. The Republican-controlled House passed a bill draft on July 14 that included significant restrictions on abortion access for troops, medical care for transgender servicemembers and diversity training efforts that the Democratic-controlled Senate are likely to reject outright.

Senate Republicans are expected to attempt to insert some of the same ideas during floor debate over the next few days, but GOP lawmakers lack the votes in the upper chamber to secure such victories. Instead, the issues will most likely be sorted out by staffers behind closed doors in coming weeks, during the extended congressional late summer break.

House Rules Committee officials are expected this week to begin work on the annual defense appropriations and Veterans Affairs appropriations bills, which also contain similar controversial topics and are also expected to need lengthy negotiating sessions to hammer out a compromise between party leaders.

Tuesday, July 18 House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Artificial Intelligence

Outside experts will testify on the threats and advantages of artificial intelligence in national defense operations.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Veterans Gun Ownership

Committee members will debate legislation designed to strengthen gun ownership rules regarding veterans.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Indo-Pacific Budget

State Department officials will testify on the fiscal 2024 budget plan for operations in the Indo-Pacific region.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on health will consider several pending bills.



House Oversight — 1 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Defense Travel System

Defense officials will testify on ongoing problems with the Defense Travel System and efforts to replace it.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Russian Federation in Africa

Outside experts will testify on Russian influence in Africa.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Western Balkans

State Department officials will testify on current threats and challenges in the Balkans region.



Wednesday, July 19 House Veterans' Affairs — 9 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on economic opportunity will consider several pending bills.



House Veterans' Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Contracting Oversight

Veterans Affairs officials will testify on current rules surrounding contracting for information technology services.



Senate Homeland Security — 9:30 a.m. — 562 Dirksen

Pending Legislation

The committee will consider several pending bills.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on oversight will consider several pending bills.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military Service Academies

The superintendents of the three military service academies will testify on admissions criteria and curriculum decisions.



Thursday, July 20 Senate Armed Services — 9 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh to be head of U.S. Cyber Command.



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 562 Dirksen

U.S. Supply Chain Security

Outside experts will testify on potential threats to the U.S. supply chain and possible solutions.





