Nineteen House and Senate races this cycle will feature two veterans vying against each other for a seat in Congress. In several cases, the results could determine which party controls either chamber next year.

Here are several of the most competitive vet-versus-vet contests, and a closer look at the candidates involved:

Virginia 2nd House District

This southeast Virginia district — which includes Hampton Roads and a large number of military voters — has been represented by a series of veterans since 2010 and three different Navy veterans since 2016.

In 2022, Republican Rep. Jennifer Kiggans unseated former Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in a contest that featured two former sailors. This year, Kiggans is facing Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal, another Navy veteran.

Cotter Smasal is a former Navy surface warfare officer. Kiggans is a retired Navy helicopter pilot who currently sits on the House Veterans’ Affairs and House Armed Services Committees.

The incumbent Kiggans has made her work on the veterans panel a key campaign talking point, promising better care and more accountability within the Department of Veterans Affairs. But Cotter Smasal has criticized Kiggans’ votes on limiting VA funding and restricting abortion access for military women.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as slightly favoring the Republican candidate.

Pennsylvania 17th House District

Democrats have occupied this western Pennsylvania seat since 2002, and will likely need to keep hold of it if they hope to take a majority in the chamber next year.

Rep. Chris Deluzio, a Naval Academy graduate, won the seat in 2022 by fewer than 7% of the total ballots cast and is facing a similarly tight election battle this year. His opponent, Republican Rob Mercuri, is a West Point graduate who has served in the Pennsylvania state legislature.

Both men deployed to Iraq during their military careers and have prominently featured their military service in their advertising campaigns.

Deluzio serves on the House Armed Services Committee and briefly sat on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. Mercuri has vowed to make reforming VA and strengthening national security key priorities if elected.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as slightly favoring the Democratic candidate.

Iowa 3rd House District

This central Iowa district has switched party control three times in the last 12 years. Republican Rep. Zach Nunn, an Air Force veteran, unseated the previous Democratic office holder in 2022. Now, Democrat Lanon Baccam, an Iowa National Guardsman, is hoping to flip it back.

Both Nunn and Baccam deployed to Afghanistan as part of their time in the military. Nunn still serves in the Iowa Air National Guard, and flew more than 700 combat hours during missions in the Middle East. Baccam served as a combat engineer, focusing on explosive demolitions.

Nunn served on the White House’s National Security Council prior to his time in Congress. Baccam worked in the Department of Agriculture, overseeing veterans programs there.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up. All of Iowa’s four House seats and two Senate seats are currently held by Republicans, making the state a key battle point if GOP leaders hope to hold on to their House majority.

Virginia 7th House District

Of the 19 vet-versus-vet races this cycle, three are in Virginia, the most of any state. Virginia’s 7th House District, located just south of Washington, features a matchup between two challengers bidding to replace Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who is running for governor of the state.

The district was held by Republicans for 46 years before Spanberger’s victory in 2018. Now, Republican Derrick Anderson and Democrat Eugene Vindman — both Army veterans — are looking to fill the vacancy.

Vindman is a former White House National Security adviser and brother of Alexander Vindman, a witness in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. He deployed to Iraq during his military career but sparred with the Trump administration over his own role as a whistleblower in the impeachment.

Anderson deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan as a Green Beret. He served in the White House during the Trump administration in the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.