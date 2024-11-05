A total of 189 veterans are squaring off in 170 separate House and Senate races this election cycle, and the outcomes could determine which party controls Congress next year.

However, the results may not be known for several days or weeks.

That’s because each state has different rules regarding absentee voting, counting of mail-in ballots and verification of vote totals. In 2020, the presidential election could not be called until a week after the final votes were cast because of those complications. Some congressional races took even longer to decide.

Election officials have asked the public for patience while official tallying of the votes takes place. Military Times will be tracking all of the congressional races involving veterans here on election night and the coming weeks. For the latest results, refresh this page.

