Iraq War veteran and former Fox News Host Pete Hegseth was confirmed as the next defense secretary by a narrow, partisan margin Friday, allowing the divisive nominee to assume leadership of Pentagon operations early next week.

Hegseth, 44, is one of the youngest to ever hold the post and already one of the most controversial. His confirmation was beset by allegations of past sexual misconduct, spousal abuse, excessive drinking and insufficient leadership experience.

But it was also strongly supported by President Donald Trump, who has called him an energetic leader with a clear focus on improving the military. Hegseth was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance traveling to the Senate to cast the deciding tally in his favor.

Ahead of Friday’s vote, Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said Hegseth “will bring a warrior’s perspective to the role of defense secretary and will provide much-needed fresh air at the Pentagon … Gone will be the days of woke distractions.”

Hegseth spent 14 years in the Army National Guard, a stint that included tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan. His work earned him a Combat Infantryman’s Badge and two Bronze Stars.

During Trump’s first term in office, Hegseth worked closely with the White House on pardons and legal help for several troops accused of war crimes in operations overseas. He also led a pair of veterans advocacy groups before joining Fox, where he was a vocal on-air supporter of Trump.

During his confirmation hearing Jan. 14, Hegseth described the military as in need of a major shake-up, with policies less focused on inclusion and diversity and more focused on readiness.

“We need to make sure every warrior is fully qualified on their assigned weapon system, every pilot is fully qualified and current on the aircraft they are flying and every general or flag officer is selected for leadership based purely on performance, readiness and merit,” he told senators.

“Leaders at all levels will be held accountable. And warfighting and lethality, and the readiness of the troops and their families, will be our only focus.”

Typically, even in a divided government, the defense secretary is confirmed by strong bipartisan votes. Former President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, was confirmed 93-2 by the Senate four years ago. Trump’s first pick in his previous term in office, James Mattis, saw a 98-1 vote.

Hegseth’s confirmation was the narrowest vote in chamber history for a defense secretary nominee, and only the second time the vice president has cast a tie-breaking vote for a Cabinet nominee. The next closest defense secretary vote was Chuck Hagel’s in 2013, when he was confirmed 58-41, with four Republicans breaking ranks to back his nomination.

In contrast, three Republicans broke ranks to oppose Hegseth. Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, joined every Democrat in the Senate in their disapproval of the pick.

“The past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces,” Murkowski said in a statement ahead of Friday’s vote.

“These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of service members. Men and women in uniform are held accountable for such actions, and they deserve leaders who uphold these same standards.”

Although Hegseth has admitted to extramarital affairs and some rough behavior in the past, he has denied allegations of sexual assault and drunkenness at work. He has blasted “liberal media” sources for fabricating stories about him, even as Democratic lawmakers have said background checks have raised serious questions about his temperament.

“[Hegseth] has neither the character, the experience, or the judgment required by the job,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a floor speech Thursday. “If there is one word that should never describe a secretary of defense in this important position, it is erratic. But that is the one word that describes Mr. Hegseth best.”

With a 53-seat majority in the Senate, Republicans could afford up to three defections on the vote and still confirm Hegseth. He is expected to be sworn into office over the weekend, replacing acting Defense Secretary Robert Salesses.

