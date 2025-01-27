With a new defense secretary confirmed, Senate officials can now turn their attention to considering President Donald Trump’s picks to lead the individual military services. But exactly when those hearings will take place is unclear.

A planned hearing for Army Secretary nominee Daniel Driscoll scheduled for last week was postponed by Senate Armed Services Committee officials because of a delay in his FBI background check. A similar delay happened with Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Doug Collins earlier this month.

Meanwhile, no hearings have been scheduled yet for Trumps’ pick to lead the Navy and Marine Corps, John Phelan, or his pick to lead the Air Force, Troy Meink. Both are expected to appear before the committee in coming weeks, but no clear timeline has been announced for that work.

All of those posts — and a host of other key defense positions — are being held currently by acting officials named by Trump shortly after he took office. Those temporary appointees can maintain operations and initiate some new programs but are limited in their authority for long-term reform efforts.

Tuesday, Jan. 28 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Defense Innovation/Acquisition Reform

Outside experts will testify on ways to improve the defense acquisition process.



Senate Commerce —10 a.m. — 253 Russell

Panama Canal

Outside experts will testify on security issues regarding U.S. access to the Panama Canal.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — 418 Russell

VA Community Care

Department officials will testify on rules and limitations of the current community care program.



Thursday, Jan. 30 Senate Judiciary — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

Patel Nomination

The committee will consider the nomination of Kash Patel to be Director of the FBI.



Senate Intelligence — 10 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Gabbard Nomination

The committee will consider the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard to be Director of National Intelligence.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

China

Outside experts will testify on Chinese influence with American allies and adversaries.





Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.