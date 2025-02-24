Senate leaders will hold confirmation hearings this week for a pair of senior Pentagon officials as the chamber continues efforts to get President Donald Trump’s key military leadership into office.

On Tuesday, the Senate Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing for Stephen Feinberg to be deputy secretary of defense, the second-highest official at the department. Feinberg is the co-founder of the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, with a personal net worth in the billions.

On Thursday, the committee will consider the nomination of John Pehlan to be Navy Secretary. Like Feinberg, Phelan is the founder of a private investment firm and has no previous military service.

Senate leaders have yet to announce the timing of a vote for Trump’s pick to lead the Army, Daniel Driscoll, whose confirmation hearing was held Jan. 30. His nomination was advanced by the committee but has not made it to the full chamber floor.

Monday, Feb. 24 House Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 360 Cannon

VA Health Records

Department officials will provide updates on the electronic health records modernization effort.



Tuesday, Feb. 25 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Stephen Feinberg to be Deputy Secretary of Defense.



Senate Homeland Security — 9:30 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Troy Edgar to be Homeland Security Deputy Secretary.



House Oversight — 10 a.m. — 2247 Rayburn

Emerging Global Threats

Outside experts will testify on emerging global threats.



House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs — 10 a.m. — 390 Cannon

Veterans Organizations

Advocates including Disabled American Veterans, AMVETS, Vietnam Veterans of America and others will present their priorities for 2025.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

Lawmakers will consider several bills, including the Restore VA Accountability Act of 2025.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Pacific Region

Outside experts will testify on U.S. policy in the Pacific region



House Appropriations — 3 p.m. — H-140 Capitol

Member Day

Lawmakers will offer their priorities for the fiscal 2026 defense budget.



Wednesday, Feb. 26 House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs — 10 a.m. — 390 Cannon

Veterans Organizations

Advocates including the American Legion, Minority Veterans of America, and Military Officers Association of America will present their priorities for 2025.



House Science — 10 a.m. — 2318 Rayburn

NASA Artemis Program

Outside experts will discuss NASA goals for the upcoming Artemis program.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Defense Industrial Base

Outside experts will testify on issues with the defense industrial base.



House Oversight — 11 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

U.S. Foreign Aid

Outside experts will testify on concerns with U.S. foreign aid practices.



House Armed Services — 1:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Special Operations

Officials from the services’ special forces branches will testify on challenges and successes in their missions.



Thursday, Feb. 27 Senate Homeland Security — 9 a.m. — 342 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will vote on the nomination of Troy Edgar to be Homeland Security Deputy Secretary.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Phelan Nomination

The committee will consider the nomination of John Phelan to be Secretary of the Navy.





