Lawmakers have just one week left to reach a federal funding deal or trigger a partial government shutdown that would shutter some Defense Department and Veterans Affairs services.

Current federal funding runs out March 14, almost halfway through the current fiscal year. House Republicans in recent days have discussed the possibility of a six-month budget extension bill in lieu of a full-year budget for fiscal 2025, but it’s unclear if Senate Democrats would lend support to the idea.

If a shutdown occurs, troops and essential defense employees would be required to continue working, but their paychecks would be halted unless Congress passes legislation protecting those payments.

Non-essential programs — like base maintenance and family support programs — would be halted for the duration of a shutdown, as would some VA information lines and non-critical health services. Lawmakers are expected to spend most of the week trying to avoid those closures, and they hope to reach a deal before the Friday midnight deadline.

Tuesday, March 11 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Military Health System

Outside experts will testify on military health system combat readiness.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — Capitol S-116

Pending Business

The committee will consider several pending bills.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

State of U.S. Shipbuilding

Outside experts will testify on the state of shipbuilding in America today.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on economic opportunity will consider several pending bills.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — 418 Russell

Pending Legislation

Senators will consider several pending bills.



House Appropriations — 10:30 a.m. — 2362-A Rayburn

Military Construction

Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers will testify on Innovative Techniques in Military Construction.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2200 Rayburn

Arms Control

Outside experts will testify on arms control priorities and reforms within the State Department.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2:15 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on health will consider several pending bills.



Wednesday, March 12 House Foreign Affairs — 9 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Nigeria

Outside experts will testify on current conflicts in Nigeria.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Joint Force Readiness

Service officials will testify on the current readiness of the joint force.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — Capitol S-116

Pending Business

The committee will consider several pending bills.



Thursday, March 13 Senate Foreign Relations — 10:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominations, including Peter Hoekstra to be ambassador to Canada.





