House Armed Services Committee members are expected to mark up their section of the congressional reconciliation package this week, potentially adding $150 billion in military spending in coming years.

The reconciliation package — the broad framework of which has already been adopted by the Republican-led House and Senate — is expected to be up for chamber votes sometime next month. Committee work on individual sections of the spending plan are scheduled for the next two weeks, following lawmakers’ return from a two-week spring recess.

While many agencies are expected to see sharp spending decreases under the plan, Republican lawmakers have backed funding increases for military programs.

House Armed Services leaders have tentatively scheduled a vote for their portion of the legislation for Tuesday. Officials have said they hope to phase in that money over the next five years, to counter current threats and boost White House defense priorities.

Tuesday, April 29 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider the nominations of Michael Cadenazzi to be assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy and Vice Adm. Scott Pappano to be principal deputy administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 360 Cannon

VA's Mental Health Policies

VA officials will testify on department mental health assistance and care policies.



House Oversight — 10 a.m. — 2247 Rayburn

DOD's Financial Management

Department officials will testify on financial management accountability and efforts for reform.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 10:30 a.m. — 418 Russell

Veterans' Mental Health

VA officials will testify on department mental health assistance and care policies.



House Oversight — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H210

Drones

Defense Department officials will testify about the threats posed by drone activity over U.S. military bases.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2:15 p.m. — 360 Cannon

State Veterans Homes

State and federal officials will testify on state veterans homes operations and challenges.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Installations Update

Defense officials will testify on challenges facing military bases and properties.



Wednesday, April 30 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 232-A Russell

Defense Industrial Base

Outside experts will testify on partnerships between industry and the Defense Department.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Pending Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Missile Defense

Defense officials will testify on missile defense goals and challenges.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military Personnel

Defense officials will testify on military personnel priorities for fiscal 2026.



Thursday, May 1 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Matthew Lohmeier to be undersecretary of Air Force and Justin Overbaugh to be deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security.





