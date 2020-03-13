Soldier, airman identified as U.S. troops killed in rocket attack on Iraq base

The military on Friday identified the two U.S. troops killed in a rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq as Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of Hanford, California and Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, Oklahoma.

Mendez Covarrubias was assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas.

Roberts was assigned to 219th Engineering Installation Squadron of the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing.

The third service member killed in the attack, U.K. Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, 26, was previously identified by the British military.

“The international military coalition is capable and credible because of warriors like Juan, Brodie, and Marshal,” said Lt. Gen. Pat White, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the coalition to defeat the Islamic State. “They volunteered to serve the United States and United Kingdom to improve their lives and help keep the world free from ISIS terrorism. Our fallen comrades have a legacy that will never be forgotten.”

The Oklahoma Air National Guard said Roberts enlisted in May 2014, and is the first Oklahoma air guardsman to be killed in action since Sept. 11, 2001. He is the 20th Oklahoma National Guardsman who has died while deployed since 9/11.

“With the passing of Staff Sgt. Roberts, the 138th family has lost a dedicated airman, mentor and leader,” 138th wing commander Col. Michael Meason said in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Staff Sgt. Roberts’ family and friends as we stand with them through this difficult time. They are and always will be part of the 138th family.”

The governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, and adjutant general Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, also paid tribute to Roberts.

“Oklahomans all across the state mourn the loss of Staff Sgt. Roberts,” Stitt said. “Today serves as a reminder of the many brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to defend our state and country. Our prayers are with Staff Sgt. Roberts’ friends and family during this time, and the state is prepared to offer any support possible.”

Oklahoma Air National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Marshal Roberts, was killed Wednesday, March 11, 2020, during a rocket attack in Iraq. Roberts served with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, which is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (Courtesy photo by the Roberts family)

The top commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East, Army Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie Jr., told lawmakers Thursday that an Iranian proxy group known as Kataib Hezbollah is believed to be responsible for the attack. A dozen other people were also injured in the volley of 18 rockets fired at the base north of Baghdad.

The U.S. launched retaliatory strikes on the Shia militia group later on Thursday. The Pentagon said it hit five Kataib Hezbollah weapons facilities. Iraq’s military said that the U.S. strikes killed five Iraqi security force members and one civilian.

Stay with Military Times for more on this story.