F-16 escorts private aircraft from restricted airspace near Trump event in Arizona

President Donald Trump paused a campaign speech in the battleground state of Arizona to admire a fighter jet flying by.

Trump said Wednesday as the jet roared by his rally in Bullhead City: “I love that sound.”

Trump, who identified the jet as an F-35, went back to his remarks briefly before the pilot offered a nifty maneuver that caught both Trump’s and the crowd’s eye again.

North American Aerospace Defense Command says the jet was an F-16 that released a flare to get the attention of a nonresponsive private aircraft that was flying in the restricted airspace near the president’s event. The organization says the private aircraft was escorted out of the area by the F-16 “without further incident.”

(1/2) At approx. 1400 MDT, NORAD F-16 aircraft investigated a general aviation aircraft that was not in communication with ATC and entered the Temporary Flight Restriction area surrounding Bullhead City, AZ without proper clearance. #WeHaveTheWatch — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) October 28, 2020

After the flare from the jet, the president once again offered his appreciation and segued into a dig on Democrats.

He says, “You know how hard it is to get Democrats to pay for that?”