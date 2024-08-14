Airmen and guardian recruits are now carrying practice M4 rifles during boot camp at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, according to an Air Force release.

The program to have enlisted trainees use non-functional M4s began July 29, after having been previously phased out around 2012.

In an effort to develop mission-ready troops, service leaders believe restarting the weapons-handling initiative earlier on will better prepare newcomers for the real-world operational environment.

“Incorporating practice weapons into realistic scenarios in a controlled environment builds confidence, corrects errors, and manages stress by providing regular practice that reduces hesitation and increases combat effectiveness,” 737th Training Group Commander Col. Billy Wilson Jr. said in the release.

RELATED M4 carbine training and qualification comes to Air Force basic training

Trainees are issued the inert M4, identifiable with a red flash suppressor, after their initial weapons familiarization course during their first week of training.

Once issued, trainees carry the weapons throughout the rest of their time at boot camp, except during medical and processing appointments, when wearing any combination of the service uniform or when on a detail that prevents them from carrying it, the release said.

The weapons are stored in assigned wall lockers when recruits are in their dorms, it added.

“The program has garnered positive feedback from trainees and instructors alike,” Wilson said. “This represents a significant advancement in the training process and in the professional development of our nation’s newest warfighters. It fosters the combat-ready mindset necessary for addressing future challenges.”

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media