Army releases verdicts of March courts-martial

The Army has released summaries of the courts-martial that concluded in March. First Judicial Circuit On March 2, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Drum, New York, Sgt. Malik J. Shakur was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of two specifications of wearing an unauthorized badge. Contrary to his plea, Shakur was convicted of one specification of rape. He was acquitted of one specification of attempted rape, one specification of rape, and one specification of adultery. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 10 years, and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. On March 3, at a special court-martial convened at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Sgt. Seneca C. Teel was convicted by a military judge, contrary to his plea, of one specification of wrongfully using a controlled substance. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-4 and to forfeit $1,267.00 pay per month for two months. On March 6, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Campbell, Pfc. Easton E. Smith was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of destruction of property, one specification of wrongfully using marijuana, one specification of assault consummated by battery, three specifications of assault with an unloaded firearm, and one specification of housebreaking. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for three years, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. On March 7, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Sgt. 1st Class David E. Black was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of three specifications of possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 42 months, and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. As part of an offer to plead guilty, a pretrial agreement limited confinement to 24 months. On March 7, at a special court-martial convened at Fort Drum, Pvt. Vanessa Ayala-Santiago was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to her pleas, of two specifications of absence without leave. She was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 150 days, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. As a part of an offer to plead guilty, a pretrial agreement limited confinement to 121 days. On March 9, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Drum, a sergeant was acquitted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members of one specification of assault consummated by battery upon a child. On March 9, at a special court-martial convened at Fort Campbell, a staff sergeant was acquitted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members of two specifications of assault consummated by battery, one specification of aggravated assault, and one specification of drunk and disorderly conduct. On March 22, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Spc. Christopher H. Meredith was convicted by a military judge, contrary to his pleas, of one specification of disobeying a lawful general regulation, one specification of communicating a threat, and one specification of obtaining information from a protected computer without authorization. Meredith was acquitted of one specification of indecent visual recording, one specification of communicating a threat, and one specification of fraternization. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 45 days, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. On March 24, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Drum, Pfc. Olanrewaju O. Dairo was convicted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members, contrary to his plea, of one specification of sexual assault of a child. The members sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1 and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. On March 30, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Drum, a specialist was acquitted by a military judge of one specification of violating a lawful general regulation, one specification of violating a lawful generl order, and three specifications of sexual assault of a child. Second Judicial Circuit On March 1, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Spc. Jonathan D. Cheek was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of three specifications of possessing child pornography. Cheek was sentenced to be confined for 13 months and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. On March 1, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bragg, Sgt. Leslie L. Davidson was convicted by a military judge, contrary to his pleas, of one specification of abusive sexual contact. He was acquitted of one specification of attempted sexual assault and one specification of indecent exposure. Davidson was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 20 months, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. On March 2, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bragg, a first lieutenant was acquitted by a military panel composed of officer members of two specifications of disobeying a superior commissioned officer, seven specifications of cruelty and maltreatment, five specifications of assault consummated by battery, and six specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer and gentleman. On March 8, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bragg, Capt. Michael A. Bynum Jr. was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of violating a lawful general regulation, one specification of adultery, and one specification of patronizing prostitutes. Contrary to his plea, the accused was convicted of one specification of assault consummated by battery. Bynum was acquitted of two specifications of sexual assault. He was sentenced to forfeit all pay and allowances and to be dismissed from the service. On March 15, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bragg, Sgt. 1st Class Matthew C. Rasmussen was convicted by a military judge, contrary to his plea, of one specification of false official statement. The accused was acquitted of one specification of rape and one specification of sexual assault. Rasmussen was sentenced to hard labor without confinement for two months. On March 16, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Rucker, Alabama, Sgt. 1st Class Quantrell L. Anderson was convicted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members, contrary to his pleas, of three specifications of cruelty and maltreatment and one specification of abusive sexual contact. Anderson was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 30 months, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. On March 22, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bragg, a specialist was acquitted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members of three specifications of abusive sexual contact. On March 29, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Benning, Georgia, Sgt. 1st Class Fernando Pineiro was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of three specifications of false official statement and four specifications of larceny. Pineiro was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-4, to forfeit $2,000.00 pay per month for six months, and to be confined for six months. As part of an offer to plead guilty, a pretrial agreement limited confinement to 180 days. On March 29, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bragg, Sgt. 1st Class McCuen L. Fox was convicted by a military judge, contrary to his pleas, of two specifications of sexual abuse of a child. Fox was acquitted of two specifications of rape, one specification of abusive sexual contact upon a child, and two specifications of sexual abuse of a child. Fox was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-5 and to be confined for 179 days. On March 29, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bragg, Sgt. Kory L. Holden was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of two specifications of false official statement, one specification of wrongfully using controlled substances, and one specification of larceny. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 3 months, and to be discharged from the service with a bad-conduct discharge. On March 31, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Spc. Dean T. Abercrombie was convicted by a military judge, contrary to his plea, of one specification of aggravated assault upon a child. He was acquitted of one specification of aggravated assault upon a child and one specification of child endangerment. Abercrombie was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1 and to be confined for 12 months. Third Judicial Circuit On March 1, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Hood, Texas, Spc. Jordan A. Gunther was convicted by a military judge, contrary to his plea, of one specification of possessing child pornography. Gunther was acquitted of one specification of sexual abuse of a child. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 18 months, and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. On March 1, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Hood, Spc. Winston M. Grainger Jr. was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of four specifications of rape of a child, one specification of sexual abuse of a child, and one specification of communicating a threat. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for life, and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. As part of an offer to plead guilty, a pretrial agreement limited confinement to 30 years. On March 7, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Master Sgt. Daniel W. Herring was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of four specifications of false official statement and two specifications of wearing unauthorized insignia and decorations. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-7. On March 8, at a special court-martial convened at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Pvt. Tony A. Price Jr. was convicted by a military judge, contrary to his pleas, of one specification of attempting to disobey a noncommissioned officer, three specifications of absence without leave, three specifications of behaving disrespectfully toward a commissioned officer, two specifications of behaving disrespectfully toward a noncommissioned officer, one specification of resisting apprehension, three specifications of false official statement, and one specification of wrongfully possessing a controlled substance. Price was acquitted of two specifications of absence without leave, two specifications of disobeying a commissioned officer, one specification of disobeying a noncommissioned officer, and two specifications of assault consummated by battery. Price was sentenced to be confined for 150 days and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. On March 8, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Hood, Pvt. Peter J. Graff Jr. was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of disobeying a commissioned officer and one specification of communicating a threat. Contrary to his pleas, Graff was convicted of three specifications of assault consummated by battery. He acquitted of four specifications of sexual assault, two specifications of aggravated sexual contact, three specifications of assault consummated by battery, one specification of aggravated assault, and one specification of communicating a threat. Graff was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 19 months, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. On March 9, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Riley, Kansas, Sgt. Alonso A. Contreras was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of cruelty and maltreatment, one specification of assault consummated by battery, and one specification of adultery. He was acquitted of one specification of sexual assault. Contreras was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-3 and to perform hard labor without confinement for 30 days. On March 10, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Polk, 1st Sgt. Edward L. Mills was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of assault consummated by battery and one specification of indecent language. He was sentenced to be reprimanded, to forfeit $1000.00 pay for month for three months, and to be confined for 30 months. On March 10, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Hood, Spc. Joshua D. White was convicted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members, contrary to his pleas, of one specification of sexual assault and two specifications of sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for three months, and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. On March 16, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Riley, Spc. Keith M.J. Mills was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his plea, of one specification of possessing child pornography. Mills was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 5 months, and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. On March 17, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Polk, Sgt. 1st Class Earnest P. Ward was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of disobeying a commissioned officer, one specification of disobeying a lawful general regulation, one specification of operating a vehicle while drunk, and one specification of communicating a threat. Ward was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-4, to forfeit $500.00 pay per month for four months, and to be confined for four months. On March 17, at a special court-martial convened at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Staff Sgt. William D. Campbell was convicted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members, contrary to his plea, of one specification of cruelty and maltreatment. He was acquitted of one specification of attempting to disobey a superior noncommissioned officer, two specifications of disobeying a superior noncommissioned officer, one specification of false official statement, and one specification of disobeying a lawful general regulation. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-5, to forfeit $300.00 pay per month for three months, to be restricted for 45 days, and to perform hard labor without confinement for 30 days. On March 22, at a special court-martial convened at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Pvt. Damon L. Fleming Jr. was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of conspiracy and five specifications of larceny. He was acquitted of one specification of conspiracy and four specifications of larceny. Fleming was sentenced to be confined for 140 days and to be discharged from the service with a bad-conduct discharge. On March 22, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Hood, Texas, Pfc. Charles W. Buford IV was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of sexual abuse of a child, one specification of service discrediting conduct, one specification of indecent language, one specification of possessing child pornography, and one specification of obstructing justice. He was acquitted of one specification of attempting to distribute child pornography, two specifications of sexual abuse of a child, one specification of obstructing justice, and one specification of attempted enticement of a child. Buford was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 41 months, and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. On March 23, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Hood, Capt. Spencer D. Dorr was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his plea, of one specification of disobeying a lawful order. Contrary to his pleas, Dorr was convicted by a military panel composed of officer members of one specification of disobeying a lawful order, one specification of sexual assault, and one specification of conduct unbecoming an officer and gentleman. He was acquitted of one specification of conduct unbecoming an officer and gentleman. Dorr was sentenced to be reprimanded, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for seven years, and to be dismissed from the service. On March 30, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Hood, Sgt. 1st Class Joel T. Elhardt was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his plea, of one specification of rape. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for three years, and to be discharged from the service with a bad-conduct discharge. Fourth Judicial Circuit On March 2, at a special court-martial convened at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Pvt. Justin M. Sande was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of two specifications of absence without leave, one specification of disobeying a lawful order, two specifications of wrongfully using a controlled substance, and one specification of wrongfully introducing onto an installation a controlled substance. Sande was sentenced to be confined for 90 days and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. As part of an offer to plead guilty, a pretrial agreement limited confinement to 60 days. On March 2, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bliss, Texas, a specialist was acquitted by a military judge of two specifications of sexual assault. On March 3, at a general court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, 1st Lt. Hector Hernandezaviles was convicted by a military panel composed of officer members, contrary to his plea, of one specification of sexual assault. He was sentenced to be reprimanded, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 18 months, and to be dismissed from the service. On March 8, at a general court-martial convened at Camp Casey, Korea, a private first class was acquitted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members of two specifications of sexual assault. On March 8, at a special court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, Staff Sgt. Marco A. Sanchez was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of four specifications of indecent visual recording of another without consent. He was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for eight months, and to be discharged from the service with bad-conduct discharge. On March 8, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bliss, Pfc. Jarryn C. Thompson was convicted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members, contrary to his plea, of one specification of sexual abuse of a child. He was sentenced to be confined for six months and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. On March 14, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Carson, Colorado, Staff Sgt. Ernest R. Glispie was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his plea, of one specification of sexual abuse of a child. He was sentenced to be confined for 10 years and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. As part of an offer to plead guilty, a pretrial agreement limited confinement to five years. On March 17, at a special court-martial convened at Fort Carson, Pfc. Jalen T. Pittman was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his plea, of one specification of absence without leave terminated by apprehension. He was acquitted of one specification of desertion terminated by apprehension. Pittman was sentenced to be confined for 35 days and to be discharged from the service with a bad-conduct discharge. As part of an offer to plead guilty, a pretrial agreement limited confinement to 30 days. On March 20, at a special court-martial convened at Fort Carson, a private was acquitted by a military judge of two specifications of abusive sexual contact. On March 22, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bliss, Spc. Korey B. Kangich was convicted by a military judge, contrary to his plea, of one specification of sexual assault. Kangich was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 24 months, and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. On March 23, at a general court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, Master Sgt. Ricardo L. Gracia was convicted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members, contrary to his pleas, of four specifications of sexual abuse of a child, three specifications of rape of a child, and one specification of incest. He was acquitted of one specification of sexual abuse of a child and one specification of rape of a child. Gracia was sentenced to be confined for 20 years and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. On March 23, at a general court-martial convened at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, a specialist was acquitted by a military judge of one specification of attempted rape of a child, one specification of rape of a child, one specification of rape, and three specifications of assault consummated by battery upon a child. On March 23, at a special court-martial convened at United States Army Garrison-Yongsan, Republic of Korea, a private first class was acquitted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members of one specification of attempted indecent viewing, two specifications of abusive sexual contact, one specification of indecent viewing, and one specification of indecent exposure. On March 24, at a special court-martial convened at Fort Bliss, Pvt. Tiara Y. Littlejohn was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to her plea, of one specification of desertion. She was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for four months, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. As part of an offer to plead guilty, a pretrial agreement limited confinement to 90 days. On March 24, at a general court-martial convened at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Reyes was convicted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members, contrary to his pleas, of three specifications of aggravated assault, two specifications of assault consummated by battery, one specification of indecent language, and two specifications of violating a civil domestic violence restraining order. He was acquitted of one specification of communicating a threat. Reyes was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 18 months, and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge. On March 30, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, a master sergeant was acquitted of two specifications of sexual abuse of a child, one specification of attempted sexual abuse of a child, three specifications of sexual abuse of a child, four specifications of abusive sexual contact upon a child, two specifications of indecent liberty with a child, and one specification of indecent act with a child. On March 30, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bliss, a staff sergeant was acquitted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members of three specifications of rape and four specifications of assault consummated by battery. On March 30, at a general court-martial convened at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a sergeant first class was acquitted by a military judge of four specifications of rape. On March 31, at a special court-martial convened at Camp Henry, South Korea, Staff Sgt. Poleat A. Henry was convicted by a military panel consisting of officer and enlisted members, contrary to his plea, of one specification of assault consummated by battery. Henry was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-4, to forfeit $1,267.00 pay per month for three months, and to be restricted for 60 days. Fifth Judicial Circuit On March 2, at a general court-martial convened at Stuttgart, Germany, Staff Sgt. Eric A. Spitale was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of one specification of disobeying a lawful general regulation and one specification of false official statement. Contrary to his pleas, the accused was convicted of one specification of indecent conduct. He was acquitted of one specification of wrongfully distributing a recording of the private area of another without consent. Spitale was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-3, to be confined for four months, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. On March 8, at a special court-martial convened at Rose Barracks, Germany, a sergeant was acquitted by a military judge of one specification of conspiracy and one specification of false official statement. On March 16, at a general court-martial convened at Vicenza, Italy, Sgt. 1st Class Eugene McMahel was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of two specifications of attempted sodomy for the purpose of receiving a thing of value, one specification of disobeying a commissioned officer, one specification of recklessly operating a vehicle, three specifications of sodomy for the purpose of receiving a thing of value, two specifications of assault consummated by battery, two specifications of assault consummated by battery upon a child, one specification of aggravated assault upon a child, three specifications of adultery, and one specification of obstructing justice. McMahel was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 720 days, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. On March 22, at a general court-martial convened at Vilseck, Germany, Pfc. Neiric A. Guerrero was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of two specifications of disobeying a lawful order, four specifications of wrongfully distributing a controlled substance, two specifications of wrongfully using a controlled substance, four specifications of assault consummated by battery, and one specification of drunk and disorderly conduct. He was was acquitted of two specifications of disobeying a commissioned officer and three specifications of abusive sexual contact. Guerrero was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 20 months, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. On March 25, at a general court-martial convened at Vicenza, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher G. Pacheco was convicted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members, contrary to his pleas, of three specifications of assault consummated by battery and one specification of child endangerment. Pacheco was acquitted of one specification of aggravated assault, one specification of assault consummated by battery, one specification of child endangerment, two specifications of communicating a threat, and one specification of kidnapping. Pacheco was sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 24 months, and to be discharged from the service with a bad-conduct discharge.