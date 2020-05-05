Infantryman who died in non-combat incident in Iraq identified

The Pentagon has released the name of a U.S. Army Alaska soldier who died in Iraq on Monday.

Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry, 23, from Terre Haute, Indiana, died in a non-combat incident in Erbil. The incident is under investigation, however officials said in an earlier statement that COVID-19 is not suspected as the cause of death.

Curry was an infantryman deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the mission to defeat the Islamic State.

He was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, at the time of his death, according to Army Alaska officials.

Awards and decorations for the deceased soldier were not immediately accessible due to Army Alaska’s personnel working remotely, officials there said.

The young soldier joined 3rd Battalion’s Charlie Company in April 2019, and helped prepare with the unit for their summer deployment to Iraq, according to his battalion commander, Lt. Col. Jimmy Howell.

“Sgt. Curry’s incessant optimism was the hallmark of his personality, and often provided respite for others during times of stress," Howell said in a prepared statement.

“His honesty, light heartedness, and wit will always be remembered by his brothers in arms," Howell added. “His loss is being felt immensely by Charlie Company, 3-21 Infantry, and the 1/25th SBCT. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own.”

There have been a total of eight U.S. deaths under the Inherent Resolve banner this year. That includes four hostile deaths and four non-hostile deaths. The American portion of the coalition has also suffered 146 wounded in action this year, all of which occurred in January and March, according to Pentagon casualty statistics.

Another U.S. soldier, Sgt. 1st Class John David Randolph Hilty, died March 30 in a non-combat incident in Erbil. No details of the death were released and that incident is also under investigation.