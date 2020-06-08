Army offers $15,000 reward after labeling paratrooper’s death a homicide

Army Criminal Investigation Command is now offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person, or persons, responsible for the homicide of a paratrooper who originally went missing while camping in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The partial remains of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez, a paratrooper based at Fort Bragg, were found near Cape Lookout National Seashore on May 29, according to Army CID spokesman Chris Grey.

“The remains washed up on Shackleford Banks Island, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore, an area where the prevailing tides have unfortunately washed ashore remains in years past," reads a Monday press release provided by Grey. "A positive identification was made using the soldier’s dental records.”

“No additional information is being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation,” the release added. Army CID is the lead investigative agency in the homicide, according to 82nd Airborne Division officials.

A segment of the Core Banks as viewed from the Cape Lookout Lighthouse looking North East. (Jarek Tuszyński/Wikipedia)

The 21-year-old soldier was last seen on May 22 at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore, a 56-mile-long stretch of barrier islands on the North Carolina coast.

Roman-Martinez’s friends reported him missing on the evening of May 23. His phone and wallet were found at the campsite and he was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Army CID special agents at 910-396-8777, the Military Police Desk at 910-396-1179 or submit information via https://www.p3tips.com/.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

Those who wish to remain anonymous will be allowed to do so to the degree allowable under the law, the Army CID release stated, and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.

“The payout of cash rewards to military and federal employees for information leading to the conviction of person(s) involved is contingent upon the accuracy and value of information provided, and the actions taken based upon that information,” the release added.

Roman-Martinez, of Chino, California, was a human resource specialist assigned to Headquarters Company, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

“We are deeply saddened by Spc. Roman-Martinez’s untimely passing,” said battalion commander Lt. Col. Scotty Autin in a prepared statement. “He was well-liked by those who served alongside him. Spc. Roman-Martinez had a great attitude and the tragedy of his loss is felt by all of us."

“Our sympathies are with his family, friends, and fellow paratroopers — especially his mother and sister who flew from California to be here,” Autin added.