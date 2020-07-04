Soldier killed in Afghanistan vehicle rollover accident

The Pentagon announced the death of a soldier killed in a vehicle rollover accident in Afghanistan.

Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, from San Antonio, Texas, died July 3, in Farah, Afghanistan, according to a Pentagon media release. The incident is under investigation.

Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Spc. Vincent Ibarria during this difficult time. The loss of any Mountain Soldier has a lasting impact on every member of the team. The 10th Mountain Division mourns the loss of Spc. Ibarria, he will be severely missed from our formations,” said Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, spokesperson for the 10th Mountain Division.

Ibarria’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Ibarria was the ninth U.S. service member to die this year in Afghanistan — two were killed in an apparent insider attack, two were killed when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device, two died in a plane crash and two died in non-combat incidents.

This is a developing story. Stay with Army Times.