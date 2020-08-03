Man arrested for ‘terroristic threat’ against Fort Hood in retaliation for Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s death

A San Antonio, Texas, man was arrested Saturday for threatening to shoot up Fort Hood in a Facebook post, according to an affidavit and jail records.

Mario Eloy Pena, 48, was arrested for making a “terroristic threat” and released later in the weekend on a $5,000 bond, according to county records. The district attorney’s office declined to comment on the pending case when reached by Army Times.

San Antonio police officers arrested Pena at his home after authorities were alerted by one of Pena’s family members of the Facebook post, according to an affidavit reported by local news media.

Pena was allegedly “upset and wanted to retaliate for Vanessa Guillen’s murder,” the affidavit stated. Pena said he had no respect for the military and was “close” to becoming “an active shooter,” the affidavit added.

Pena’s family member was concerned about the social media post because he has a violent criminal history, involving assault charges, harassment and discharging a firearm with bodily injury, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Civilian charged in plot to dismember and hide remains of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen Aguilar helped Robinson dispose of Guillen’s body along the Leon River by dismembering and burning the remains, a criminal complaint alleged.

Spc. Vanessa Guillen was a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who went missing April 22. She was found dead in late June.

Guillen was killed by a fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, inside an armory on post, federal prosecutors alleged in court filings last month. He killed her during a duty day and then allegedly enlisted the help of his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, in disposing of the remains, according to the court records.

The two allegedly worked together to burn the body, dismember it, mix the parts with concrete and bury the remains in three holes near the Leon River, about 20 miles from post.

Robinson later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when Killeen police officers attempted to arrest him. Aguilar was apprehended by police and faces charges related to disposing of Guillen’s remains. A motive for the killing has not been released by authorities.