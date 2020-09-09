'Invaluable’ paratrooper dies in motorcycle accident

A paratrooper died Friday in Fayetteville, North Carolina, from injuries sustained during a single vehicle motorcycle crash, the 82nd Airborne Division said in a press release.

Sgt. David Eugene Hughes Jr., 32, was an unmanned aerial vehicle operator assigned to A Troop, 1st Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, the division’s release stated.

Fayetteville police said Friday night that Hughes was riding a 2015 BMW motorcycle when he accidentally ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

He was ejected during the collision and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, according to Fayetteville police.

The Fresno, California, native will be remembered as a “committed noncommissioned officer” and “beloved” team member, said his squadron commander, Lt. Col. Margaret Stick.

“The shock of his sudden passing has been felt throughout the formation," Stick said in a prepared statement. "Although only with the formation for a few short months, his professionalism, competence and caring demeanor made him an invaluable member of the team — a true friend and mentor. He will be greatly missed. Our thought and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time”

Hughes' awards and decorations include the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with one Campaign Star, the Army Aviator Badge and the Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster.