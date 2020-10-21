Fort Bragg says Twitter account ‘hacked'

Fort Bragg garrison officials say their verified Twitter account was hacked after posts weighing in on the issue of female pubic hair and lustful comments about a nude woman’s picture appeared on the social media website.

The XVIII Airborne Corps spokesman, Col. Joe Buccino, said the garrison has “ruled out any malicious intent” by any of its public affairs officials. He added that they still don’t have much information about how the incident occurred.

“These accounts get hacked. That is the danger of a digital presence," Buccino said. “We don’t know how the account was [hacked]. It’s possible someone was able to guess the password.

“We reacted quickly and removed the tweets. We’ve changed the password and temporarily taken the account offline,” Buccino added.

In a string of tweets, the garrison account, under the Twitter handle @FtBraggNC, responded Wednesday afternoon to an OnlyFans user with the Twitter handle @quinnfinite10 who posts nude content.

OnlyFans is a British content subscription service based in London frequently used to post pornographic material.

The garrison account commented approvingly on one photo and appeared to chide those who disliked female pubic hair in another.

The now-deleted tweets were saved by screenshots.