Army Green Beret colonel, I Corps chief of staff arrested for domestic violence allegations

A former Special Forces group commander and the current chief of staff assigned to I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, was arrested Sunday on allegations of domestic assault and felony harassment, according to Army officials and public court records.

Col. Owen G. Ray was arrested early Sunday morning by Lakewood police officers and booked into the Pierce County Jail in Washington.

Army CID currently is working a supporting role with the police officers who are investigating the incident, according to I Corps spokesman Lt. Col. Neil Penttila.

Booking information shows Ray is currently being held on charges of felony assault, harassment threats related to domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and malicious mischief. Author Jack Murphy first reported the charges.

Penttila said I Corps officials are aware of and monitoring the allegations against Ray.

“We have been in contact with local law enforcement, who have informed us that the investigation is still on-going,” Penttila said in a statement. “While the investigation continues, we will work closely with the Family and the Officer to provide support services including counseling, behavior health support, and legal assistance. The safety of everyone involved is the command’s priority.”

Ray could not be reached for comment and no other information pertaining to the charges was immediately available.

Prior to serving as I Corps chief of staff, Ray led 1st Special Forces Group, also at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. An archived news release stated that Ray gave up command of 1st Group during a July ceremony.