Army identifies soldier killed during troop movement in Kuwait

One soldier died and two others were injured during a routine troop movement near Camp Buehring, Kuwait, at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 11, according to Army Central Command.

Staff Sgt. Anthony Bermudez, 28, of Dallas, was identified by the Army as the soldier killed in the incident.

The accident occurred in a commercial vehicle, not a Humvee or tactical vehicle, though the soldiers were on duty, according to Army Central spokesman Col. Armando Hernandez.

One of the two injured soldiers, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Al Jahra Hospital in Kuwait before they were brought by helicopter to U.S. Military Hospital–Kuwait for further evaluation and treatment, according to an Army Central press release. The soldier was in stable condition as of Tuesday.

Soldiers really need to wear seat-belts, year-end analysis shows “We actually have not lost a soldier in a rollover accident since March 2018 who had a serviceable restraint available to them,” the Army safety director said.

The second injured solider was the driver of the vehicle, according to the release. That soldier was transported to U.S. Military Hospital–Kuwait immediately and discharged Tuesday after treatment for non-serious injuries.

The cause of the accident was not released and the entire incident is still being investigated, Hernandez said.

The names of the two injured soldiers are being withheld in compliance with HIPAA requirements and privacy concerns, the release stated.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Staff Sgt. Bermudez,” said Lt. Col. Randy McClendon, Base Support Battalion–Kuwait commander, in a statement. “Anthony was a vital asset to our team, a dedicated professional, and his service will not be forgotten.”

Bermudez was a small-arms and artillery repairer who enlisted in 2011. He attended basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and advanced training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

Bermudez had been deployed to Kuwait since June. This was his first overseas tour.