Contractor sentenced for Schofield Barracks bribery scheme

A former government contractor was sentenced to 70 months in prison for his role in a bribery scheme at Hawaii’s Schofield Barracks, according to the Department of Justice.

John Winslett, 66, paid more than $100,000 in bribes to two range directors between 2011 and 2018.

In exchange, the range directors made recommendations that favored Winslett’s employer and provided him with documents that helped him steer more than $19 million in federal contracts to REK Associates. The veteran-owned company specializes in construction, range management, and environmental services.

Some of the documents provided to Winslett contained confidential information regarding Army budgets for projects valued at more than $7 million.

Winslett also pleaded guilty to accepting $723,333.33 in kickbacks for assigning contracts to a local subcontractor, a DOJ press release stated.

Former Schofield Barracks range directors Victor Garo and Franklin Raby, a retired Army sergeant major, pleaded guilty in 2019 to accepting bribes including cash, firearms and vehicles from Winslett.

Among the bribes listed in a forfeiture notice were a 2017 Jeep Rubicon, an antique 1969 Ford Galaxie, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, diamond earrings worth more than $2,000, and firearms to include a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a Gustav Genschow & Co. 22 long rifle and a Mauser Model M98 375 caliber rifle.

Winslett also arranged for Raby to be hired by REK Associates after retiring from the Department of Defense.

A man answering the phone at a number for REK Associates declined comment,

The former contractor pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest wire fraud and conspiracy to accept kickbacks in connection with a government contract in September 2019, but his sentencing was delayed to allow him to receive and recover from reconstructive knee surgery.

Following his time in prison Winslett will be subject to three years of supervised release, according to the DOJ.