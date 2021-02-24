Fort Carson sergeant charged in wife’s death

A Fort Carson, Colorado, soldier who called police at 12:51 a.m. Saturday to say he shot his wife has been charged with first-degree murder.

Sgt. Dermot A. Blake, 33, was charged in the death of Tashianna Blake, 30, according to a Colorado Springs police statement Tuesday. He was also charged with two counts of child abuse,

Police had been dispatched to a house in the 2000 block of Squawbush Ridge Grove after Blake called 911 to report the shooting. When they arrived, Tashianna Blake was found already deceased.

Dermot Blake was detained at the scene and transported to a police operations center along with two children who were found uninjured, police said. The children have since been released to family members.

Tashianna Blake, 30, was killed early Saturday morning. Her husband, a Fort Carson soldier, has been charged with murder. (Via Facebook)

Blake was later booked into the El Paso County Jail where he remains in custody. No bond amount was listed for him as of Wednesday morning.

Police said the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy early this week, but a cause of death has not been released.

“While the Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, this death is being investigated as a homicide and continues to be an active investigation,” police said in their statement.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

Blake has been in the Army for roughly four-and-a-half years. His home of record is Lawrenceville, Georgia, and he served as a signals equipment maintainer, according to Fort Carson officials.