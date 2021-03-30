Two JBLM soldiers kidnapped pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, police say

Two soldiers assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in Washington state, allegedly kidnapped and attempted to rob a pizza delivery driver Sunday before a police officer saw them driving the wrong way on a downtown street and stopped them.

Pfc. Daniel Cano-Real, 19, and Pfc. John Jose Medina, 20, were arrested after midnight Sunday and charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery by Olympia Police. Both men are being held on a $150,000 bail at the Thurston County Jail.

Lt. Col. Neil Penttila, an Army I Corps spokesman, confirmed Cano-Real and Medina are both artillery mechanics assigned to the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The delivery driver, who worked for Domino’s Pizza, was found zip-tied in the back seat of the vehicle but was uninjured and safely released, police said.

The driver’s hands had red marks and indentations from the zip-ties, and he was left with “scratches similar to a knife cut,” reads a police officer’s affidavit describing the incident.

Cano-Real waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with police after he was arrested, according to police.

The two service members were at a hookah lounge in Tacoma when Medina brought up the idea of a robbery, Cano-Real told police. The two soldiers then drove to Olympia and cruised “random neighborhoods looking for someone to rob,” the affidavit reads.

When they saw the pizza delivery driver leaving a house, the two men allegedly blocked his car and forced him out of the vehicle at gun point.

Medina searched the victim’s vehicle for cash while Cano-Real kept a semi-automatic pistol pointed at the victim and held a knife to the victim’s body, according to the affidavit.

The two men allegedly bound the pizza delivery driver’s hands and placed him in their own car. Then they drove their victim’s car off the road and into some bushes before fleeing the scene.

Police later spotted the trio driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street in downtown Olympia. Medina was teh driver, while Cano-Real was in the backseat with the zip-tied pizza delivery driver.

Inside their car, police said they found a Domino’s Pizza insulated carrier, piles of cash in different denominations, the pistol, gloves, a ski mask and an open folding knife.

“Cano-Real stated as he and Medina drove around, Medina prepped him by discussing a plan to commit the robbery as well as providing him gloves and the firearm,” the affidavit reads.

One of the handguns recovered by police was allegedly listed as stolen from nearby Tacoma.

The pizza delivery driver also had a dash cam on his car, “which was turned on and running during the entire incident,” the affidavit reads. The dash cam footage corroborated Cano-Real’s account of the robbery, police said.

Both men are expected back in court for their arraignments April 13.