Your Army

Polish officer appointed deputy commander of US Army V Corps under exchange deal

30 minutes ago
Col. Patrick Michaelis, commander of the Mission Command Element in Poznan, Poland, left, shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Polish armed forces, at the MCE Feb. 14, 2019. (Spc. Christina Westover/Army)

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s defense ministry say a senior Polish officer has been appointed deputy commander of U.S. Army V Corps at Fort Knox under a military exchange program.

Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, 54, will take up the position in the summer, serving as deputy to Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski.

Polish and U.S. officials said Monday that the appointment underlines the two nations’ strong defense ties.

Soldiers perform winter live-fire training at Bemowo Piskie training area, Poland, on Jan. 16. (Sgt Arturo Guzman/Army)
Army’s resurrected V Corps will go to Poland

An Army Europe official said the command is still “unaware of the exact location” that V Corps will be set up and could “only confirm that it will be in Poland.”

A far-flung forward command of the V Corps was launched in Poznan, Poland, last fall, as part of Washington’s response to Polish concerns about regional security at a time of Russia’s increased military activity.

Around 5,000 U.S. troops are based in Poland.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments