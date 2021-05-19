3rd Special Forces Group spokesman tweet triggers suspension, inquiry

The public affairs officer for 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was suspended after tweeting about a woman’s cup size from his personal Twitter account, Army officials confirmed Wednesday.

Capt. Rick Dickson posted — and subsequently deleted — a message referring to the size of a friend’s breasts in response to an earlier tweet he had made with a photo of the two together.

In an apology video, Dickson and his friend clarified that the cup size comments were intended as a “jab” back at people who were harassing her over her appearance. The friend said in the apology video that Dickson’s response to the Twitter comments “did not bother me.”

The suspension was first reported by local television station WRAL. Dickson’s unit is conducting a commander’s inquiry into the matter.

Dickson made the comments from his personal account, but “that doesn’t excuse any distasteful or potentially inappropriate language being used,” an Army official familiar with the situation said on background.

Army Capt. Rick Dickson, spokesperson for 3rd Special Forces Group, is suspended pending a commander's inquiry into this since-deleted post made Saturday, May 15, 2021, from his personal Twitter account. (Twitter)

The official said the investigation is likely evaluating whether Dickson violated Army command policy’s social media guidance with his tweet.

Dickson declined to comment when reached by Army Times on Wednesday morning.

The incident comes after Task & Purpose reported Tuesday about an internal survey of women in Army special operations units that found 40 percent of responding women had experienced gender bias in the workplace.

Dickson is also the latest soldier to face potential discipline over messages or statements made in a personal capacity. The Army has seen a large number of similar cases in recent months.

A chaplain from 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas, is fighting a reprimand he received after an anti-transgender comment he made on Facebook in response to an Army Times article.

Another soldier, a paralegal noncommissioned officer in Italy, is under investigation from his command after posting an “old school rant” claiming that women with ponytails look unprofessional in uniform.

And a Colorado National Guard officer is taking his case to federal court after he claims his superiors punished him because of his participation in Black Lives Matter protests.

“[Dickson’s] unit will determine [if] further action is required,” said the Army official. “The bottom line is you represent the Army, no matter what.”