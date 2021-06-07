14 National Guard soldiers injured after bus overturns in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — More than a dozen National Guard soldiers have been injured after a military transport bus overturned in central Virginia.

WRIC-TV reports that the crash occurred Monday morning in Prince George County, which is south of Richmond.

The Prince George County Police Department said the bus was driving west on James River Drive when it drove off the right side of the road and into the ditch line.

The bus turned on its side. Fourteen of the 25 soldiers onboard were injured. Four were taken to a hospital.

The National Guard members were going to a training exercise at Fort Pickett, which is about an hour southwest of Richmond.

The crash remains under investigation.