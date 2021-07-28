Fort Jackson soldier found dead in forest off-base

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — The body of a soldier stationed at Fort Jackson in South Carolina has been found off base, Army officials said.

The State newspaper reports that officials have confirmed the death of Sgt. 1st Class Greg Abbott of Columbia.

Abbott’s body was found in a vehicle in Manchester State Forest in Sumter County on July 22, according to investigators.

No more information about the death is available because Abbott’s death is still under investigation, a spokesman for the 85th Support Command told the paper.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

A cause of death has not been made public, though the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy was scheduled for earlier this week.

Abbott, 55, served in the 345th Training Battalion as a member of the Army Reserve.

“SFC Abbott was a dutiful soldier in a career that spanned across almost 30 years,” said Lt. Col. Kenneth M. Attaway II. “This loss will be felt by all at our command.”