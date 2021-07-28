Your Army

Soldier with 10th Special Forces Group drowns while training in Florida

1 hour ago
Combat diver cadre with the Army's John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School monitor a student during training, June 6, 2018, Key West Florida. (Robert Lindee/Army)

A soldier died in a drowning accident Tuesday at the Army’s combat diving school in Key West, Florida, according to Army officials.

The deceased soldier was assigned to 10th Special Forces Group, according to a press release from the Army Combat Readiness Center.

The accident occurred at Naval Air Station Key West, according to CRC spokesperson Michael Negard. The CRC has deployed a safety investigation team to take lead in the death investigation, Negard said.

An Army official confirmed to Army Times that the training death occurred at the Army’s Special Forces Underwater Operations School, which is home to the service’s combat diver qualification courses.

The school is located at Naval Air Station Key West and is part of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

10th Group is headquartered at Fort Carson, Colorado, and has a battalion permanently forward-deployed in Germany.

Officials from 10th Group, the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School and 1st Special Forces Command did not immediately respond to inquiries from Army Times related to the accident.

