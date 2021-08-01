Bill to name post office after fallen soldier moves forward

A bill to name a Rhode Island post office after a soldier who died in service to the country has passed the U.S. Senate.

The legislation that passed unanimously this week would name the facility in the Slatersville section of North Smithfield the Specialist Matthew R. Turcotte Post Office, according to a statement from Rhode Island Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.

Turcotte, a lifelong resident of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, was serving with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division when he was killed in August 2017 during a live ammunition training exercise at Fort Carson in Colorado. He was 20 years old. He is survived by his wife, parents and two sisters.

Turcotte joined the Army in 2015 after graduating from North Smithfield High School where he was co-captain of the football team.

He was deployed to Kosovo while in the Army and earned several awards.

The bill must now pass the U.S. House of Representatives before it can be sent to the president to be signed into law.