A senior Army NCO and elite athlete stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, will face a general court-martial in December on charges that he sexually assaulted two women, according to charging documents.

The accused soldier, Master Sgt. Allan Armstrong, is an electromagnetic spectrum manager assigned to the Army’s World Class Athlete Program at Fort Carson.

Armstrong, who is currently ranked as the No. 10 paratriathlete in the world for his division, won three consecutive paratriathlon national titles from 2017 to 2019. He was considered a favorite to make the Olympic team before his disability level was not included in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Armstrong is charged with two specifications of penetrative sexual assault against two women, as well as one specification of abusive sexual contact, according to a charge sheet released by the 4th Infantry Division.

“Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously. It is important to remember that individuals who are charged with offenses under the Uniform Code of Military Justice are considered innocent until proven guilty,” said Brandy Gill, a Fort Carson spokesperson.

Armstrong’s private defense attorney, Joseph Jordan, denied the charges against his client.

“Allan has served honorably and with distinction throughout his whole career. He has represented his country well. He is a magnificent athlete. He looks forward to clearing his name is court,” Jordan said in a phone interview with Army Times.

According to the charge sheet, Armstrong is charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Colorado Springs on or about Sept. 30, 2019 — barely a month after he took fourth place at the International Triathlon Union world championships in Switzerland.

A second woman reported that Armstrong sexually assaulted her sometime between May 1, 2020, and June 30, 2020, according to the charge sheet. Armstrong is also accused of touching the same woman’s genitals without her consent during the same time period.

Armstrong is not currently confined, according to the charge sheet. His arraignment occurred July 14, court records show.

His trial is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 7 at Fort Carson, according to court records available online.

Davis Winkie is a staff reporter covering the Army. He originally joined Military Times as a reporting intern in 2020. Before journalism, Davis worked as a military historian. He is also a human resources officer in the Army National Guard.

