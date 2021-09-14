The Army rolled out its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine deadlines and refusal procedures in a Tuesday afternoon press release, becoming the final branch of the military to announce its approach to fulfilling Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s Aug. 24 order that all uniformed personnel receive the shot.

“This is quite literally a matter of life and death for our Soldiers, their families and the communities in which we live,” said Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the Army Surgeon General. “Case counts and deaths continue to be concerning as the Delta variant spreads, which makes protecting the force through mandatory vaccination a health and readiness priority for the total Army.”

Since Aug. 1, at least 13 troops have died of COVID-19, including at least four servicemembers under the age of 30.

But despite Dingle calling the vaccine “a matter of life and death,” the Army set the least ambitious timeline for vaccination of any of the military services.

Active duty troops have until Dec. 15 to receive one of the vaccines authorized by either the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. The Air Force, by comparison, has set its deadline for Nov. 2 for airmen and guardians; sailors and marines have until Nov. 28, the Navy says.

“As of today, more than 80% of active duty Soldiers have received at least their first dose,” said Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Terence Kelley. “These dates are readiness goals, and as with any other readiness requirement, Soldiers are required to receive the vaccine when it is available and directed by their commander.”

Soldiers in the National Guard have until June 15, 2022, to receive their vaccines — six months longer than reservists of any other military branch, who have December deadlines.

Asked about the longer deadline for reserve component troops, Kelley said that it’s because “many reserve component units [are] conducting virtual assemblies due to the pandemic, this timeline allows commanders the time they need to vaccinate their force.”

What happens if a soldier refuses?

According to the release, soldiers who refuse to receive the vaccine will face “administrative or non-judicial punishment [under UCMJ] – to include relief of duties or discharge.”

No soldier will receive any adverse action while an exemption request is pending, though, nor will they face punishment before their commanders and medical providers have spoken with them about the vaccine and potential disciplinary proceedings if they continue to refuse.

Army officials did not specify whether soldiers who refuse the vaccine will face courts-martial for disobeying orders, and the services did not immediately answer a question from Army Times seeking clarification.

Soldiers will be able to request “legitimate” medical, religious or administrative exemptions in accordance with existing Army regulations and policies, the release said. The Army has also released a new directive that will provide additional guidance on exemption requests, but Army officials were unable to provide a copy ahead of the document’s official release.

Commanders, command sergeants major, and first sergeants who refuse vaccination will face immediate suspension from their leadership role if they do not have a pending exemption request, the release added. After receiving counseling about the consequences of continued noncompliance, leaders are “provided the opportunity to become vaccinated” before a general officer fires them from their position.

Soldiers selected for coveted assignments such as command, nominative roles or other “key billet[s],” will be removed from the selection list if they do not have a pending or approved exemption, the release said.

Even junior enlisted soldiers who refuse the vaccine without a pending or approved exemption will receive at least a General Officer Memorandum of Reprimand, the release said. The reprimands, known as GOMORs, are often considered career killers, though not always.

Generally speaking, units can use GOMORs to initiate the involuntary discharge process and remove a soldier from the Army, but Army spokespeople did not immediately clarify whether the Army would mandate separation proceedings for COVID-19 vaccine refusal.

Natural immunity won’t necessarily get soldiers out of the vaccine requirement either, the release said. Soldiers with “previous COVID-19 infections are not automatically exempt from full vaccination and should consult their primary care managers” for requesting exemption, the release added.

Soldiers awaiting exemption requests “must continue to comply with all other applicable force health protection measures applicable to unvaccinated people,” such as wearing masks when directed by their installation commander, the release stated.

Davis Winkie is a staff reporter covering the Army. He originally joined Military Times as a reporting intern in 2020. Before journalism, Davis worked as a military historian. He is also a human resources officer in the Army National Guard.