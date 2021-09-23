A Special Forces soldier died during a water training event Tuesday at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Army officials confirmed.

The soldier, who was a National Guardsman assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group, went underwater during a surface swimming exercise and did not resurface, an Army official told Army Times.

The soldier’s family has been notified, the official said.

The diver training was taking place at Fort Campbell’s Joe Swing Park Reservoir, according to a Fort Campbell release.

A search began “immediately” and included personnel from installation emergency services, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Montgomery County EMS, according to the release.

The soldier’s remains were recovered on Wednesday morning, and the incident remains under investigation, the release added.

The soldier is the second Green Beret to die during water training in recent months.

Staff Sgt. Micah Walker, who was a member of 10th Special Forces Group, became unresponsive during a water treading exercise at the Army’s Special Forces Underwater Operations School on Naval Air Station Key West, in Florida. He died soon after.

Walker’s death remains under investigation.

Davis Winkie is a staff reporter covering the Army. He originally joined Military Times as a reporting intern in 2020. Before journalism, Davis worked as a military historian. He is also a human resources officer in the Army National Guard.