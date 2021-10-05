FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — A soldier stationed at a North Carolina Army post was killed and four others were injured in an accident involving a military vehicle, officials said.

News outlets reported that according to a news release from Fort Bragg, the accident occurred Monday around 12:50 p.m.

No details of the accident were provided, and the names of those involved in the accident were being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The accident was the second wreck on the post in four months, The Fayetteville Observer reported.

In June, an Army corporal was killed and two other soldiers injured in a wreck as they were en route to training.

The names of those involved were withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“This was a tough day here on Fort Bragg,” post spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in the the news release. “Our immediate thoughts right now are on the Family, the men and women of the 16th Military Police Brigade, and the injured Soldiers. Anytime you lose a Soldier on-post in a situation outside of combat, it hurts.