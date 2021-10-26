The Army is currently investigating how three people were accidentally given COVID-19 vaccines at the Lewis Main Exchange at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington.

“Joint Base Lewis-McChord is aware three people were inadvertently administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of another vaccine at the Lewis Main Exchange,” Col. Joey Sullinger with I Corps Public Affairs said in an email to Military Times.

The Army did not release the identities of the persons involved.

“Positive corrective action has been taken at this vaccination site to prevent such errors from happening again,” Sullinger added. “Army medical professionals are notifying and ensuring the health and welfare of those affected. This incident is under investigation.”

Joint Base Lewis-McChord is home to I Corps and 62d Airlift Wing.

Meme account TerminalCWO first shared this information on Twitter Oct. 26, but has not cited the source where it obtained this information. Representatives of the account did not immediately comment about where they obtained the information.

As of Oct. 21, the Defense Department has reported 248,865 cases of COVID-19 across the services, with 1,282 new reports between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, Military Times previously reported.

