The Army has announced three brigade combat team deployments in the coming months as part of a regular rotation of forces around the globe.

The 1st Infantry BCT, 10th Mountain Division, from Fort Drum, New York, will deploy to U.S. Central Command this winter to support the U.S. commitment to Operation Inherent Resolve, the named mission to defeat the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Major combat operations ended when ISIS lost its territorial caliphate in 2019, but the group remains active as an insurgency. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran-backed militias in the region also continue to garner headlines.

The 1st Armored BCT, 1st Armored Division, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, will deploy this spring to support the U.S. commitment to South Korea.

Army units regularly rotate to the Korean peninsula, though there are also about 28,500 U.S. troops permanently assigned there. Many of the U.S. forces in the country are located 40 miles south of Seoul at Camp Humphreys.

RELATED

The 3rd Armored BCT, 4th Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, will deploy to Europe this spring to support “the U.S. commitment to NATO allies and partners,” a unit press release reads.

Russia recently amassed 120,000 troops along its border with Ukraine, sparking concerns over a possible war in Eastern Europe. There have been long simmering tensions in the region following the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and amid the ongoing War in Donbas.

While Ukraine is not a NATO member, the U.S. has strongly warned Russia against taking military action there.

In recent years, NATO has also helped supply Ukrainian forces with better weaponry, including anti-tank missiles and some drone technology.