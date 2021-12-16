Officials at Fort Benning, Georgia, have discovered “elevated” levels of lead in the water supply in at least a small area of the installation, according to official social media posts and a soldier impacted by the incident.

The affected areas include the service’s Officer Candidate School, a residential training program that currently has more than 300 candidates in training, and the post’s NCO Academy, where the issue was initially discovered. The complexes are located on adjacent blocks and their renovated buildings, known as “the Cuartels,” date to the 1920s and 30s.

Soldiers at OCS have been ordered to stop drinking the water or using it to bathe, according to one officer candidate who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The impacted troops have yet to receive bottled water, the soldier said, and hundreds of soldiers remain out in the field while the installation attempts to determine the scope of the contamination.

Fort Benning discovered the lead after issues with the hot water system in the NCO Academy’s Building 399. It’s not clear where else the installation has conducted lead testing or whether the contamination predated the most recent tests.

Building 399′s recent plumbing renovations were the subject of an official complaint earlier this year. According to a FOX 5 investigation, a former employee accused a plumbing subcontractor of violating their contract and using Chinese-made parts when installing water pipes in the building.

An installation spokesperson did not provide official comment before this article’s publication deadline.

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that Fort Benning’s historic buildings have had issues with lead, either.

A 2018 investigation by Reuters revealed significant problems with lead paint in on-post housing at the Georgia installation, and it helped spark a massive wave of renovations and lead paint remediation both there and across the force.

The news comes amid rising concerns about the Defense Department’s water supply at various locations across the world.

Beginning in late November, fuel contaminated the water supply at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, affecting more than 1,400 housing units.

The base commander came under fire after he initially told families that the water was safe to drink, and that he personally was drinking the water. He later apologized after additional testing revealed that fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage facility had indeed entered the water supply.

The Defense Department is also still struggling to determine how many installations’ water supplies are contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” too.

Cancer-linked per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively known as PFAS, could be lurking in the water at some 700 military installations. As of this summer, according to the Environmental Working Group’s PFAS mapping project, 385 DoD-linked sites are confirmed to have PFAS-tainted water.

Military Times Pentagon bureau chief Meghann Myers contributed to this report.

