One soldier was killed and another injured in an early morning accident Thursday in Kentucky, according to a 101st Airborne Division press release.

Spc. James T. Roberts, 26, was assigned to 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, when he died after being struck by a military vehicle during a training exercise at Fort Campbell around 2:30 a.m.

The Nashville, Tennessee, native joined the Army as an intelligence analyst in September 2018. In 2020, Roberts deployed to the southwest U.S. border.

His awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“Our prayers, thoughts, and abiding support are with the Roberts family,” Roberts squadron commander, Lt. Col. Jason T. Shuff, said. “Specialist Roberts was a beloved member of our intelligence section, and a friend to many in the squadron. His loss leaves a scar on our hearts.”

Roberts is survived by his wife, son and his mother.

The injured soldier was treated for their injuries and has been released. The incident is under investigation, according to the Army.

Rachel is a Marine Corps veteran, Penn State alumna and Master's candidate at New York University for Business and Economic Reporting.