SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — At least one Black Hawk helicopter crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a Utah National Guard training exercise.
Two helicopters were involved in the accident near Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt, the National Guard said in a post on Twitter. Both UH-60 helicopters were damaged.
Shortly after the crash near the Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area was closed to skiing, as well as a lift and a tram.
Video of the crash aftermath was filmed by a Utah-based Twitter user and quickly made the rounds on local news outlets.
Police are responding to the site about 28 miles from Salt Lake City.
Sgt. Melody Cutler, a spokeswoman for Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake did not immediately have additional details.
The Utah National Guard is also investigating.
