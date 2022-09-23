A homicide investigation into the killing of an Army sergeant assigned to Fort Bragg, N.C., led to the arrest of two individuals this week, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Timothy Renae Nava, 18, and Nizer Marquise Bennett, 19, were both charged with first degree murder, felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and shooting into an occupied dwelling, Fayetteville police said in a statement.

Sgt. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, was found dead at about 11 p.m. on Sept. 13 with multiple gunshot wounds outside of his apartment at the Enclave at Pamalee Square, Fayetteville police said at the time.

Bobo’s vehicle was taken after the shooting and ultimately found in Durham, where Nava and Bennett were later arrested on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, by Durham police and U.S. Marshals.

Both men are currently being held at Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Lt. Col. Brett Lea, spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division, said earlier this month that Bobo was an automated logistical specialist assigned to the division’s 407th Brigade Support Battalion. He said Bobo, who joined the Army in 2018, is survived by his wife, daughter and parents.

Bobo’s awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge, Driver Mechanic Badge-Driver Wheeled Vehicle, and Marksmanship Qualification Badge Expert-Carbine.

The investigation is still ongoing, Fayetteville police said in a statement. Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).