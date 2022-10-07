Two brigade commanders at Fort Hood, Texas, have been relieved of command, according to III Corps officials.

Col. Jon Meredith was fired “due to a loss of confidence in his judgement and ability to command” according to III Corps public affairs director Col. Wayne Marotto.

Meredith was commander of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, which he took over in May 2021 during a rotation to Europe.

His predecessor as 1st ABCT’s commander, Col. Michael Schoenfeldt, was fired that April after an administrative investigation found he’d bullied subordinates and had “a deleterious impact” on their welfare.

Also fired this week was Col. Anthony Wilson of the division’s 1st Sustainment Brigade, for the same stated reason. Wilson took the reins for the logistics unit in June 2021.

Marotto confirmed the two leaders were under “unrelated” investigations, but he declined to elaborate on why division commander Maj. Gen. John Richardson decided to remove two of his brigade commanders in one week.

The spokesperson also declined to specify what kind of investigation each commander faced.

“To protect the privacy of the individuals involved, the Army does not comment on ongoing investigations,” said Marotto.

