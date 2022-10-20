An officer with the Massachusetts Army National Guard has been summonsed to a Cape Cod courthouse after he made headlines Sept. 19 for following a bus full of senior citizens that police said the soldier believed were migrants being brought to Martha’s Vineyard.

Lt. Col. Christopher Hoffman, 51, faces charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct, Falmouth police Lt. Michael Simoneau told the Cape Cod Times.

Information concerning the date of the hearing has not been given, but the charges against Hoffman will be heard in a private clerk magistrate’s office, Simoneau said. Under Massachusetts state law, magistrate hearings and connected records are not public.

In September, Hoffman followed a bus carrying senior citizens on a trip to Martha’s Vineyard for nearly 10 miles after assuming South American migrants were on board.

The incident came just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew almost 50 Venezuelan migrants to the vacation spot under false pretenses. More than 100 National Guard troops were activated in response to DeSantis’s move and the migrants were given shelter on Joint Base Cape Cod.

Hoffman followed the bus after he saw a Florida sticker on it. He was upset thinking more migrants were coming to the area, Falmouth Police Department Det. Christopher Bartolomei said after the incident.

“He spoke about a friend that he could not get over from Afghanistan and he got emotional about this and was mad that the migrants were here and not his friend,” the detective reported. The Cape Cod Times reported that Hoffman deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011.

The incident terrified everyone on the bus, driver Michael Vaughn told the Cape Cod Times last month. Hoffman also harassed hotel staff once the bus made it to Admiralty Inn & Suites, according to hotel staff who spoke with the Cape Cod Times.

The incident was live-streamed to Hoffman’s Facebook page, but that video has since been taken down.

In September, Massachusetts Army National Guard commander Col. Mark Kalin told Army Times that Hoffman’s actions were “under investigation.”

“The Massachusetts National Guard considers the conduct of this soldier to be inappropriate and inconsistent with our military values,” Kalin said. “We are currently working to ensure our service member is evaluated and receives any services he may need, while also reviewing appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Requests for comment from the Massachusetts Army National Guard regarding the summons and any potential military disciplinary actions against Hoffman were not immediately returned Thursday morning.

