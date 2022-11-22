A soldier based at Fort Hood, Texas, has been arrested and charged after an incident Sunday in which he allegedly fired a weapon recklessly in a residential area, striking one woman in a nearby residence with a stray round.

Responding to a shots fired call a little before 9 a.m. Sunday, police discovered an intoxicated Cesar Pena-Euresti, 28, outside of a residence, the department announced. Pena-Euresti had reportedly discharged 14 rounds in the vicinity, one of which grazed the head of a female victim who was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

Pena-Euresti was taken into police custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail, where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The alleged gunman has been charged with a deadly conduct discharge of a weapon towards a habitation, building or person, the Killeen Police Department announced.

Fort Hood officials confirmed the soldier is assigned to the base’s 1st Cavalry Division.

“We are aware of an incident involving a firearm and a 1st Cavalry Division Soldier,” Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra, a spokesperson for the 1st Cavalry Division, told Army Times. “We are fully cooperating with the local law enforcement investigation.”

Additional information about the soldier was not made available as of publication.

