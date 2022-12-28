The Army is launching a new advisory team to analyze policy and other matters in an effort to boost recruitment, retention and more for women across the service.

The service’s “Women’s Initiatives Team” will focus on advising senior leaders on “policy, program, and resource changes to create opportunities for success in women’s recruitment, retention, readiness, and advancement across the Total Army,” according to a Dec. 20 release.

The team will report to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, the release said. The Senate recently confirmed RAND think tank analyst Dr. Agnes Schaefer to fill the role, which had been vacant since January 2021.

“The Army Women’s Initiatives Team formalizes and sustains the momentum of enabling women Soldiers and Civilians to contribute to the Army’s mission,” Yvette Bourcicot, the acting assistant Army secretary overseeing the effort before Schaefer arrives, said in the release.

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston, the service’s top NCO, also shared the application on Twitter, adding that “all applications will be considered.”

According to the release, the service is soliciting applications from full- or part-time soldiers and Army civilian employees “regardless of component, rank, demographics, or any other characteristic.” That means drilling members of the National Guard and Army Reserve are also eligible to join.

Up to 30 applicants may be named to the committee for one- to three-year terms, during which they will play a critical voting role in selecting recommendations for policymakers.

The release also contains additional information on how interested prospects can apply. The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2023.

