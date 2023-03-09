The Army announced in a release Wednesday upcoming overseas deployments for units ranging from armored brigade combat teams to an artillery brigade headquarters to Europe, the Middle East and South Korea.

2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, to U.S. Central Command to replace the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Ohio Army National Guard part of a regular rotation of forces.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, to Europe to replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners in Europe.

The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, to Korea to replace the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea.

The 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters and the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade to Europe to replace the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters, and the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade will replace the 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners in Europe.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, to Europe to replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners in Europe.

The 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade Headquarters to U.S. Central Command to replace the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Headquarters as part of a regular rotation of forces.

The 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command to U.S. Central Command to replace the 143rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Reserve (Florida), as part of a regular rotation of forces.