The Army installation previously known as Fort Hood, Texas, was officially redesignated on March 9 to Fort Cavazos.

The base’s new name honors Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos, a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars who was born in Texas to Mexican-American parents. He became the Army’s first Hispanic soldier to wear four stars on his uniform.

“General Cavazos’ combat proven leadership, his moral character and his loyalty to his [s]oldiers and their families made him the fearless yet respected and influential leader that he was during the time he served, and beyond,” Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Armored Corps commanding general, said in a release.

“We are ready and excited to be part of such a momentous part of history, while we honor a leader who we all admire.”

The renaming move was done in compliance with legislation requiring the removal or modification of any Department of Defense assets that commemorate the Confederate States of America or anyone who voluntarily served under the Confederacy. The Texas post is one of nine Army installations being redesignated.

The installation, which has recently garnered attention for a string of tragic incidents, was formerly named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood.

After 33 years of service, including as the commander of III Armored Corps, Cavazos retired in 1984. He passed away in 2017.

