The Army will establish a new dedicated occupational specialty for Bradley crew members in October, according to a Tuesday personnel policy message obtained by Army Times.

Traditionally, infantrymen have crewed the Bradley, mastering the tracked vehicle’s capabilities and formidable weaponry through a blend of on-the-job and formal training. Experienced crew members often are moved into other infantry positions based on unit or Army needs, and government watchdogs have previously criticized the service’s on-the-job driver training model.

That changes Oct. 1, according to the personnel message. The Armor School at Fort Moore, Georgia, will oversee the new 19C “Bradley Crewmember” military occupational specialty (or MOS). The new 19C field will include soldiers from the grades of E1 to E7, according to the message, and unit organizational documents will also change in October to include the new MOS, which will replace “select [infantry] … duties, functions, and authorizations.”

Army Times reported in 2021 that the Army was considering creating a specialized field for Bradley operators.

Infantrymen, combat engineers, fire support specialists and cavalry scouts with Bradley experience may seek a training waiver from the Armor School to transfer into the new field. Soldiers must meet at least one of the following requirements to secure the waiver:

Possession of the J3 skill identifier, which denotes completion of the Bradley master gunner course.

On-the-job qualification within the past 24 months, which requires service in an Armored Brigade Combat Team, a Bradley operator license and successful qualification on gunnery table VI.

Completion of the Bradley Commander Course, Bradley Leader Course or Bradley course within the past two years.

Soldiers seeking training waivers should email documentation of their qualifications to the Armor School at usarmy.moore.mcoe.mbx.armor-ocoa@army.mil, but all reclassification requests must be processed through unit career counselors.

